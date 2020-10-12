 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 1,500 New Cases

by (WMFE)

Photo: CDC @cdc

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida adds 1,500 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 1,592 new cases Monday, bringing the cumulative case count to 736,024. The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 47 new deaths reported since Sunday. Some 15,599 people have now died from COVID-19 statewide.

In Orange County, which has the most coronavirus cases of any Central Florida county, 42,219 cases have been reported and 516 people have died from COVID-19.

The percent positivity for new cases statewide was 4.28%.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,203 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase since last Friday. Hospitalization numbers have been in the low 2,000s for the past few weeks.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

The Latest: Florida has highest daily caseload since August

The Associated Press

Florida officials have reported the state’s biggest one-day total of confirmed coronavirus cases since late August, a day after not releasing any pandemic data because of a problem with a private testing laboratory. Read more here.

Orange County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 500 Coronavirus Deaths

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County has surpassed 500 resident deaths from coronavirus.  Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is approaching 42,000 cases with a two-week positivity rate of 4.5 percent. Read more here.

How Are College Students Coping With Food Insecurity More Than 6 Months Into The Pandemic?

Talia Blake, WMFE

We’re‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌6‌ ‌months‌ ‌into‌ ‌the‌ ‌coronavirus‌ ‌pandemic‌ ‌and‌ ‌college‌ students‌ ‌are‌ ‌halfway‌ ‌through‌ ‌an‌ ‌unprecedented‌ ‌fall‌ ‌semester.‌ ‌For‌ ‌many,‌ ‌knowing‌ ‌where‌ ‌the next meal will come from or‌ ‌how‌ ‌nutritious‌ ‌it will‌ ‌be‌ ‌can‌ ‌be‌ ‌stressful.‌  Listen to the interview here

Seniors Are Historically The Country’s Biggest Voting Bloc, Then Came Coronavirus

Cathy Carter, WUSF

Casting a ballot during a pandemic presents a dilemma for many Americans who worry about the health risks of voting in person, or whether the post office will deliver mail-in ballots on time. Those concerns are even greater for older voters. Listen to the story here.

Trump claims he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail

The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail despite unanswered questions about his health on the eve of a Florida rally meant to kick off the stretch run before Election Day. Read more here.

Democratic Lawmakers Call For Unemployment Reform After Disney Layoffs

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

State Representative Anna Eskamani says since the federal government has ended coronavirus relief talks, it’s now up to the state to continue them. Read more here.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

