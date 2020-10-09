 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 500 Coronavirus Deaths

Photo: Mike Labrum

More than 213,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus since mid-March. 

Orange County has surpassed 500 resident deaths from coronavirus. 

Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is approaching 42,000 cases with a two-week positivity rate of 4.5 percent. 

Demings said there have been 259 new COVID-19 cases reported since yesterday.

“What that should say to you is that the virus is still alive in our community,” said Demings. 

Health Director Raul Pino said he has not seen an overall increase in cases due to the phase 3 reopening. 

Pino said the rise in cases has been proportional with more widespread testing in the area.

“With that the more testing we do, the more likely we are to find cases. As long as we continue to be between or below the 5 percent, we are fine, and that’s where we are.” said Pino.

Pino said there was a slight increase in cases last week, but he said that has subsided. 

