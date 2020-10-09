Orange County Reaches Grim Milestone: More than 500 Coronavirus Deaths

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



More than 213,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus since mid-March.

Orange County has surpassed 500 resident deaths from coronavirus.

Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is approaching 42,000 cases with a two-week positivity rate of 4.5 percent.

Demings said there have been 259 new COVID-19 cases reported since yesterday.

“What that should say to you is that the virus is still alive in our community,” said Demings.

Health Director Raul Pino said he has not seen an overall increase in cases due to the phase 3 reopening.

Pino said the rise in cases has been proportional with more widespread testing in the area.

“With that the more testing we do, the more likely we are to find cases. As long as we continue to be between or below the 5 percent, we are fine, and that’s where we are.” said Pino.

Pino said there was a slight increase in cases last week, but he said that has subsided.

ICYMI: Key takeaways for Orange County Government’s #COVID19 Update on October 09, 2020, can be found here: https://t.co/PzoyrjFRhQ. pic.twitter.com/5eWGqjFD8I — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) October 9, 2020

