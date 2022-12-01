Top Stories
-
The discoveries shed light on what the Italian Culture Ministry calls a "unique multicultural and multilingual haven of peace" between Etruscans and Romans at a time when they were mostly at war.
-
The pressure is high for both squads, but the United States already has relieved some of that tension by moving into the tournament's second round, an accomplishment some observers did not expect.
Central Florida News
Health News
Environment / Climate News
Space News
More Headlines
-
Houston police announced Friday that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder in connection with Takeoff's fatal shooting outside a bowling alley last month.
-
Yoel Roth was a top executive at Twitter, until he resigned in early November. He says people need to "very thoughtfully and carefully weigh the costs and benefits of using Twitter."
-
This often fatal disease found in many African countries is painful and lengthy to treat. But a single oral dose proved incredibly effective in a clinical trial, raising hopes of eradication.
-
Broadway-legend-in-training Stephen Sondheim was a college sophomore in 1948 when his musical Phinney's Rainbow was produced — and recorded — at Williams College in Massachusetts.
-
The Kremlin dismissed the idea of talks with President Biden to end the war in Ukraine and said its assault on Ukrainian infrastructure was an "inevitable" response to Kyiv's attacks.
-
With a strike looming, President Biden called on Congress to pass legislation imposing a contract deal that four rail unions had rejected, citing its lack of paid sick days.
-
Swinton plays a mother and a daughter who have gone to spend a winter holiday at a hotel in Wales. The double casting is much more than a stunt in this smart, subtle film — it is magical.
-
They flee their homes not solely because of climatic changes that make it difficult to earn a living but also because of violence sparked by the competition for dwindling resources.
-
Plans take effect next week that would ban most Russian oil imports from Europe and put a price cap on the oil going elsewhere. But Russia could still make money off oil to fund its war in Ukraine.
-
The House Select Jan. 6 panel will wrap up its investigation on Dec. 31. It's now in a race to issue its final recommendations and findings in the coming weeks.
sponsor
There’s a lot going on up there. Join space reporter Brendan Byrne each week as he explores space exploration. From efforts to launch humans into deep space, to the probes exploring our solar system, Are We There Yet? brings you the latest in news from the space beat. Listen to interviews with astronauts, engineers and visionaries as humanity takes its next giant leap exploring our universe.
weather camera sponsor