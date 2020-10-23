Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Florida Cases Top 770,000

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida cases top 770,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 3,720 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative case number to 771,780.

The state reported 73 new deaths among residents and one new death of a non-resident from COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of 16,544 people statewide.

Orange County has the most cases of any county in Central Florida, with 44,605 cases reported since the start of the pandemic and 537 deaths.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,114 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Orange County CARES Portal Reopens For Individual Assistance Saturday

Talia Blake, WMFE

Orange County Residents struggling financially during the pandemic can apply for assistance over the weekend. Orange County will reopen the portal for CARES Act funding tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. Read more here.

U.S. Tops 70,000 Coronavirus Cases In 1 Day — Heights Not Seen Since July

Bill Chappell, NPR

The U.S. recorded 71,671 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most in one day since the outbreak hit alarming heights in July, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. One day earlier, around 63,000 new cases had been reported. Read more here.

Orlando International Airport Expansion Continues, Will Offer Passengers Coronavirus Testing

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Even though the pandemic has had a big impact on passenger numbers at Orlando International Airport, work is continuing on the new terminal. The airport also plans to roll out on-site coronavirus testing. Read more here.

AdventHealth Doctors Warn Young People to Rethink Going Home for Thanksgiving Dinner

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Health experts recommend families go virtual this year with their celebrations. Parents and grandparents over the age of 65 are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus. Pediatrician Dr. Michael Keating says it might be up to these relatives to say no to hosting holiday dinners this year. Read more here.