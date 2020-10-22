Come Fly With Me: Orlando International Airport Expansion Continues, Will Offer Passengers Coronavirus Testing

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Even though the pandemic has had a big impact on passenger numbers at Orlando International Airport, work is continuing on the new terminal.

Work on the South Terminal Complex is 60 percent completed. Officials say 2,000 people have been employed on the project and funding was already approved before the pandemic.

Spokesperson Carolyn Fennell says they are optimistic based on October numbers that visitors will return to the Orlando area.

“So, part of our goal is to make sure we are doing things in the airport, in the region, in the various areas, to help to instill passenger confidence.”

Fennell says when the extension opens in February 2022 it will feature touchless processing and 15 new gates.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Senior Director of Airport Operations Tom Draper says this will help facilitate international travel.

“When you come to the airport, you shouldn’t have to take time out of your vacation to go find a place to get a COVID test. So, we are looking at that being able to provide that here at the airport. Hopefully on the day of departure you can just come a little early, be tested, and then go check in and you’re good to go.”

Tampa International Airport announced earlier this month that it was partnering with Baycare Health System to offer testing at its facilities.

October 10 to the 17th was the airport’s busiest week since mid-March with almost 230,000 people screened by TSA.

