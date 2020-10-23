 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orange County CARES Portal Reopens For Individual Assistance Saturday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Josh Appel @joshappel

Orange County Residents struggling financially during the pandemic can apply for assistance over the weekend. Orange County will reopen the portal for CARES Act funding tomorrow morning at 8. 

The system will allow 15,000 residents to apply for a one-time payment of $1,000.

Individuals who applied the last time the portal was open on October 12th, should expect an update on their application status by the end of the day today.

In the past, applicants flooded the system, resulting in the portal closing in less than an hour. 

For more information visit ocfl.net/OrangeCares. 


