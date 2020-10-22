 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


AdventHealth Doctors Warn Young People to Rethink Going Home for Thanksgiving Dinner

by (WMFE)

Photo: Element5 Digital

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Health experts recommend families go virtual this year with their celebrations. 

Parents and grandparents over the age of 65 are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus. 

Pediatrician Dr. Michael Keating says it might be up to these relatives to say no to hosting holiday dinners this year. 

“That’s not easy to say. I have grandchildren in California one of whom I’ve never even held and she’s almost a year old. And that’s a hurtful thing. But the problem is, is those little kiddies, they can’t wear masks, they may be symptom-free vectors, they may bring things back to the house to myself and my wife. And that’s a problem.”

Keating says if college students and out-of-state adults decide to go home to visit their family, they should continue to wear a face mask and wash their hands. 

And if it’s possible, they should also quarantine for two weeks before the visit. 

“And so if you decide to come home, you have to be very reasonable. If you decide to go on vacation with your family, I would recommend to quarantine yourself for two weeks perhaps before you go.”

He says people of any age with conditions like diabetes, heart disease or lung problems should avoid these events. 

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP