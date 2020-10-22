AdventHealth Doctors Warn Young People to Rethink Going Home for Thanksgiving Dinner

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Health experts recommend families go virtual this year with their celebrations.

Parents and grandparents over the age of 65 are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Pediatrician Dr. Michael Keating says it might be up to these relatives to say no to hosting holiday dinners this year.

“That’s not easy to say. I have grandchildren in California one of whom I’ve never even held and she’s almost a year old. And that’s a hurtful thing. But the problem is, is those little kiddies, they can’t wear masks, they may be symptom-free vectors, they may bring things back to the house to myself and my wife. And that’s a problem.”

Keating says if college students and out-of-state adults decide to go home to visit their family, they should continue to wear a face mask and wash their hands.

And if it’s possible, they should also quarantine for two weeks before the visit.

“And so if you decide to come home, you have to be very reasonable. If you decide to go on vacation with your family, I would recommend to quarantine yourself for two weeks perhaps before you go.”

He says people of any age with conditions like diabetes, heart disease or lung problems should avoid these events.

