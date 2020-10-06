Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Cumulative Cases Pass 720,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida adds 2,285 new cases

Florida added 2,285 new coronavirus cases and 92 new deaths according to the latest data from the state department of health reported on Tuesday.

The cumulative case count has reached 720,125. COVID-19 has killed 14,945 people.

The percent positivity for new cases Tuesday was 5.26%, a jump from Monday's percent positivity of 3.93%. The percent positivity has been as high as 5.27% over the last 14 days.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,152 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 Tuesday, a slight increase from Monday when 2,112 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have fallen since July, hovering in the low 2,000s over the past week.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Orange County's Tourist Development Tax revenue plunged in April as the pandemic took hold. Image: Orange County Comptroller[/caption]

Orange County’s Tourist Development Taxes Are Still at a Historic Low, Months Into the Pandemic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The area brought in $5,787,000 in TDT revenues in August, a 71% drop from August of 2019.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said those numbers are an increase from collections in April which were less than one million dollars.

“And this month the collections are still increasing but they’re starting to plateau a little bit as well," said Diamond. Read more here.

Nearly 600,000 Floridians Have Voted in the General Election

Tom Urban, WLRN

More than 10 percent of the state’s 5.36 million requested vote-by-mail ballots have already been turned in to election supervisors. Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says the number of people voting by mail this year has dramatically increased, given uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

Regal Cinemas Will Temporarily Close All U.S. Theaters This Week

The Associated Press

Regal Cinemas will close all 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 venues in the U.K. Regal lists nine locations throughout Central Florida and 46 in the state. Read more here.

Cocoa Beach Face Mask Mandate Ends, Mayor Malik Still Encourages Residents to Wear Facial Coverings

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Cocoa Beach’s mask mandate ended today which means residents and visitors are no longer required to wear facial coverings in public places in the city. Read more here.