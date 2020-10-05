 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Regal Cinemas Will Temporarily Close All U.S. Theaters This Week

by Joe Byrnes (WMFE )

Photo: Valeri Randainen

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The company will temporarily close all its U.S. theaters on Thursday.

Cineworld Group has been left with few blockbusters to attract customers after the release of the latest James Bond film was postponed due to the pandemic.

The company will close all 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 venues in the U.K.

Regal lists nine locations throughout Central Florida and 46 in the state.

Overall, about 45,000 employees are affected. 

Cineworld provided no guidance when they might reopen, saying studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP