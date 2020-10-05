 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Cocoa Beach Face Mask Mandate Ends, Mayor Malik Still Encourages Residents to Wear Facial Coverings

Photo: Arturo Ray

Cocoa Beach’s mask mandate ended today which means residents and visitors are no longer required to wear facial coverings in public places in the city.

Mayor Ben Malik says residents should continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But he says the governor’s phase three reopening order negates the city’s ability to enforce a mask ordinance. 

“On a positive note, the national stores are continuing their mask requirements. And it’s certainly their prerogative to do so. I know Publix is still continuing. I believe CVS and Walgreens are as well.”

Malik said businesses will be able to set their own mask policies.

He says there are several restaurants who will continue to require facial coverings on their premises.

“I think people will go where they feel comfortable. So, I know several of our local restaurants are continuing their mask requirements and it’s their prerogative to do so. It’s their private business. And I think people that feel safer will go to those places.”

The mandate first went into effect in July. The city currently has 13 coronavirus cases. 

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

