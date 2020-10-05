Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 1,400 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Adds 1,400 New Cases; Death Toll Nears 15,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 1,403 new coronavirus cases according to the latest data from the state department of health. Some 57 deaths were reported for October 4th.

Statewide, 717,874 coronavirus cases have been reported since the pandemic began. COVID-19 has killed 14,886 people.

The percent positivity for new cases Monday was 3.93%. The percent positivity has been as high as 5.86% over the last 14 days.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,112 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Hospitalizations have fallen since July, hovering in the low 2,000s over the past week.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed

Senator, correcting himself, says he does not have COVID-19

The Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says he misspoke when he said on national television that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.

Florida Doctors, Healthcare Workers Get Voters Registered Before Today’s State Deadline

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

Today’s the last day to register to vote in Florida for the November election. And this election is happening during a global pandemic. Doctors and other healthcare workers in South Florida and around the country want people to see how their vote is connected to their health. Read more here.

DeSantis Says Closing Schools In Spring A Mistake

Carl Lisciandrello, WUSF

Gov. Ron DeSantis told a Fort Myers radio station that closing Florida schools in March was a mistake. During an interview with WSFX, DeSantis said fears of re-opening schools were unfounded. Read more here.

LGBT + Center in Orlando Receives Grant to Expand Senior Program

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The LGBT + Center received a 2,500 dollar grant from State Farm that will expand its Older Wiser Learners – or OWL – program for seniors. Executive Director George Wallace says the program staff have continued to conduct weekly phone check-ins and provide other services during the pandemic. Read more here.