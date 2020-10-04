DeSantis Says Closing Schools In Spring A Mistake

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told a Fort Myers radio station that closing Florida schools in March was a mistake.

During an interview with WSFX, DeSantis said fears of re-opening schools were unfounded. Florida shut down schools and college campuses at the height of the pandemic and shifted suddenly to online learning.

“In hindsight, knowing what we know now, the closure of schools was one of the biggest public health mistakes in modern American history, and I think even Europe has said we shouldn’t have closed them.”

DeSantis told host Drew Steele that is because children carry a low risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“The evidence is in on this. The kids are not vectors of coronavirus spread. They are vectors of the flu, and I think a lot of people look at that and say, ‘oh, schools with flu.’ It doesn’t operate that way.”

DeSantis went on to say people who advocated for school closures were motivated by politics or emotion, and not by data.

He says he supports parents who chose to home-school their children. He also recognized parents’ need to return to work.

But he said keeping children out of school hurt them both academically and socially.

“Taking away face-to-face instruction for them means their kids fall behind tremendously, and not just with academics. Social development, all these other things that are so important.”

DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran pushed for classrooms to re-open for the fall semester and required schools to provide at least some kind of in-person learning option.