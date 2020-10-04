 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Senator, correcting himself, says he does not have COVID-19

by The Associated Press (AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says he misspoke when he said on national television that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican from Florida tweeted Saturday, “I misspoke this morning in my @FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE.”

During an interview Saturday morning on “Cavuto Live,” Scott said, “I was tested yesterday, I think for the 6th time, and I tested positive again.”

Scott made his remarks when asked about three Senate colleagues who had contracted the virus recently. U.S. Sens. Mike Lee, Thom Tillis and Ron Johnson have been diagnosed with the virus in recent days.


