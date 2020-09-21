Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 1,685 New Cases; US Death Toll Nears 200,000

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Florida Adds Fewer Than 2,000 New Cases; US Death Toll Nears 200,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida recorded fewer than two thousand new coronavirus cases Monday, as the US death toll from COVID-19 nears two hundred thousand.

The state department of health added 1,685 new cases, pushing the cumulative count to 685,439.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported. Florida's death toll from COVID-19 is 13,480.

The US death toll is 199,531.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Orange County Public Schools Will Add a Quarantine Feature to Coronavirus Dashboard

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The OCPS coronavirus dashboard has been active for a week and currently shows the number of cases by school, divided up by students and staff. The new feature will be added on Monday. Read more here.

Political Upheaval, Earthquakes & The Pandemic Complicate Puerto Rico’s Recovery From Hurricane Maria

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Puerto Ricans continue to wrestle with the legacy of Hurricane Maria, three years after the powerful hurricane devastated the island. Political upheaval, earthquakes and the pandemic have complicated the recovery. Read more here.

FSU President John Thrasher Vows To Crack Down On COVID-19 Rule Breakers

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Florida State University President John Thrasher says he’s got no patience for students who ignore COVID-19 safety guidelines. Students who break the rules could now be suspended. Read more here.

Orange County Leaders Say They Can’t Support Traditional Halloween Celebrations This Year

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Trick-or-treating has not been banned in the county unlike in other parts of the country. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recommended families consider virtual events for the holiday instead. Read more here.