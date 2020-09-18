Orange County Public Schools Will Add a Quarantine Feature to Coronavirus Dashboard After Football Team Quarantine

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The county coronavirus dashboard has been active for a week and currently shows the number of cases by school, divided up by students and staff. The new feature will be added on Monday.

Spokesperson Scott Howat said they have the data ready to go, but they want to make sure that it’s fed properly into the system without errors.

“In other words, the day they’re quarantined and the day the quarantine ends and making sure that we have that data that matches up exactly with what we’re getting from the Department of Health.”

Howat said players on the Evans High School football team continue to observe a quarantine, after five players tested positive.

He said once games start up again, cheerleaders, band, ROTC and dance and cheer teams will be allowed to attend.

“That would still keep the capacity low and be able to social distance. Of course we would require that they wear masks while spectators at the game. But we think that that would be, that based on what we’ve seen that we can move in that direction.”

Each of these students would be allowed two ticketed guests from family and friends.

