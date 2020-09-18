Orange County Leaders Say They Can’t Support Traditional Halloween Celebrations This Year

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Trick-or-treating has not been banned in the county unlike in other parts of the country.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings recommended families consider virtual events for the holiday instead.

“Our primary focus should always be to keep the public safe. To protect individuals even from themselves. And so as a career public safety official, I don’t see in good conscience any way that I can support that at this time.”

County Health Director Raul Pino said multiple aspects of trick-or-treating including people touching the same candy could increase the risk of coronavirus.

“People are moving in all directions, multiple people are touching the same surfaces, so that would be an issue. People are masked or dressed up and there’s a lot of yelling and partying and moving. So if that were to happen, it should be a little bit different.”

Pino said there have already been 2,670 pediatric cases in the county since the start of the pandemic and children can act as carriers of the virus to older family members.

In the last 14 days alone, 135 children have gotten sick with COVID-19 in the area.

