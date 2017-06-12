It has been one year since a gunman opened fire at Pulse nightclub near downtown Orlando. The deadliest mass shooting in modern US history claimed 49 lives and left dozens more wounded. The attack sent shock waves across the nation and around the globe, and the loss transformed the city of Orlando at its core.

In this program, we’ll hear from survivors, we’ll remember those who were lost, and we’ll look at some of the many ways the community responded – then, now, and with an eye toward the future. And we’ll examine how things have changed since the early morning hours of June 12th, 2016.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full program, or listen part by part:

Part One: Two Survivors – Now And Then, And Across Cultures: 90.7’s Nicole Darden-Creston checks in with two survivors of the Pulse shooting, one year later.

Part Two: Immediate Aftermath Stories From Healers, Body And Soul: Forty-four gunshot victims arrived at ORMC that morning, most of them in the first hour — that stressed the hospital to its limit.

Part Three: Pulse From A Wider Lens – A National Perspective: In the face of incomprehensible tragedy, people often look for answers, for some way to help, or at least for solace, in art.

Part Four: Preserving The Site – Plans For A Permanent Pulse Memorial: As of today, Pulse nightclub still stands, closed, surrounded by fences covered with artwork and a year-old makeshift memorial. What does the future hold for the site of Pulse?

Part Five: Survivors Hopes For Living On In Their Names: Survivors share their thoughts on the past year, what’s changed for them, and where they go from here.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“Somos Uno” by Elsten Torres (courtesy of Margaret Nolan, Paul & Leesa Castaneda, & the After Orlando Theatre Action)

“Pulse” by Eli Lieb & Brandon Skeie

“Live In Me” by Beemo

“The River” by Dennis Giacino, performed by Dennis Giacino & Jessica Fisher

“The River (Instrumental)” by Dennis Giacino, performed by Doug Sinning