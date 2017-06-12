 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


Pulse, One Year Later: Immediate Aftermath Stories From Healers, Body And Soul

by (WMFE)
Doctors and nurses working June 12th at Orlando Regional Medical Center say they experienced firsthand a flaw in the health care system: when a lot of people are hurt at once, the closest hospital gets the most patients. Forty-four gunshot victims arrived at ORMC that morning, most of them in the first hour — that stressed the hospital to its limit.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“Pulse” by Eli Lieb & Brandon Skeie


Abe Aboraya

