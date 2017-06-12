Pulse, One Year Later: Preserving The Site – Plans For A Pulse Memorial

As of today, June 12th, 2017 Pulse nightclub still stands, closed, surrounded by fences covered with artwork and a year-old makeshift memorial. What does the future hold for the site of Pulse? 90.7’s Amy Green says the club’s owner wants to give mourners a space, and plans a permanent memorial and museum at Pulse.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“Live In Me” by Beemo