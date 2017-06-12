 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


Pulse, One Year Later: Preserving The Site – Plans For A Pulse Memorial

Fresh flowers and candles were brought to Pulse one year after the mass shooting./Photo: Catherine Welch

As of today, June 12th, 2017 Pulse nightclub still stands, closed, surrounded by fences covered with artwork and a year-old makeshift memorial. What does the future hold for the site of Pulse? 90.7’s Amy Green says the club’s owner wants to give mourners a space, and plans a permanent memorial and museum at Pulse.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“Live In Me” by Beemo


