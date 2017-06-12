 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Pulse, One Year Later: Survivors Speak, And The 49 Are Remembered

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Joey Roullette

This time belongs to the people who were at Pulse on June 12, 2016. First, some survivors share their thoughts on the past year, what’s changed for them, and where they go from here.

We hear from Amanda Grau, Angel Santiago, Jeff Xavier, Orlando Torres, Patience Carter, and Tony Marrero.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“The River” by Dennis Giacino, performed by Dennis Giacino & Jessica Fisher

“The River (Instrumental)” by Dennis Giacino, performed by Doug Sinning


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

TOP