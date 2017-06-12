Pulse, One Year Later: Survivors Speak, And The 49 Are Remembered

This time belongs to the people who were at Pulse on June 12, 2016. First, some survivors share their thoughts on the past year, what’s changed for them, and where they go from here.

We hear from Amanda Grau, Angel Santiago, Jeff Xavier, Orlando Torres, Patience Carter, and Tony Marrero.

The music featured in the special program “Pulse: One Year Later” was composed in response to the tragic shooting, by artists with ties to Orlando.

“The River” by Dennis Giacino, performed by Dennis Giacino & Jessica Fisher

“The River (Instrumental)” by Dennis Giacino, performed by Doug Sinning