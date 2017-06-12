 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


Pulse, One Year Later: A Wider View From The Well-Known Voice Behind “It Gets Better”

by (WMFE)
Here in Orlando, we have a sense of lingering effects from the Pulse nightclub shooting. Those who were directly affected grapple with long recoveries, difficult memories, post-traumatic stress. Some of that hurt is felt by the larger community. And we also see signs of a city showing a new degree of solidarity with its LGBTQ members. But here in Orlando, we’re in the eye of the storm and it’s hard to see the impact of Pulse from a larger perspective.

Dan Savage has that insight – he is a columnist, an LGBTQ advocate, the voice of the Savage Lovecast, and the founder of the “It Gets Better” project, a group that offers support to LGBTQ youth.


