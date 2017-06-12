Pulse, One Year Later: A Wider View From The Well-Known Voice Behind “It Gets Better”

Here in Orlando, we have a sense of lingering effects from the Pulse nightclub shooting. Those who were directly affected grapple with long recoveries, difficult memories, post-traumatic stress. Some of that hurt is felt by the larger community. And we also see signs of a city showing a new degree of solidarity with its LGBTQ members. But here in Orlando, we’re in the eye of the storm and it’s hard to see the impact of Pulse from a larger perspective.

Dan Savage has that insight – he is a columnist, an LGBTQ advocate, the voice of the Savage Lovecast, and the founder of the “It Gets Better” project, a group that offers support to LGBTQ youth.