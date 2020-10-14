 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Total Cases Tick Up Over 740,000

by (WMFE)

Photo: CDC @cdc

The latest on coronavirus

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 2,883 new cases and 66 deaths Wednesday.

The Florida department of health has reported 741,632 coronavirus cases since the spring. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15,788 people statewide.

The percent positive rate for new cases was 5.42%.

Emergency room visits for COVID like illness have been ticking up. Just under 400 ER visits for COVID like illness were reported Tuesday.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

University of Central Florida Reports 150 New Student Cases in the Last Week

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The number of positive coronavirus cases reported on the University of Central Florida campus went up by 500% in the last week. UCF reported 152 new positive cases for the week ending Oct. 10. Since September, the university had been reporting an average of 40 new cases a week. Read more here.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Trial Paused Due To ‘Unexplained Illness’ In Participant

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

Johnson & Johnson has paused all clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after a study participant became sick with an “unexplained illness.” Read more here.

UCF “Armors Up” Its Campus Against Coronavirus

Cliff Tumetel, WMFE

The University of Central Florida is encouraging students to “armor up” against coronavirus and they’ve hired a team of student ambassadors to help. Read more here.


Matthew Peddie

