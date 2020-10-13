Coronavirus Cases at the University of Central Florida More Than Double In the Last Week

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The number of positive coronavirus cases on the University of Central Florida campus has more than doubled in the last week.

Most of the new cases can be traced to eating or drinking in bars and restaurants without wearing a face mask.

In a statement, Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Services Dr. Michael Deichen said these activities should be avoided unless health precautions are in place.

He said students and staff should continue to wear facial coverings, observe social distancing and wash their hands even as restrictions are lifted in phase three.

The university continues to update its coronavirus dashboard with new case numbers on a weekly basis.

Anyone with symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID-19, can make an appointment to get tested Monday through Saturday in Garage A on campus.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page.