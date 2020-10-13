 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Coronavirus Cases at the University of Central Florida More Than Double In the Last Week

The number of positive coronavirus cases on the University of Central Florida campus has more than doubled in the last week. 

Most of the new cases can be traced to eating or drinking in bars and restaurants without wearing a face mask. 

In a statement, Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Services Dr. Michael Deichen said these activities should be avoided unless health precautions are in place. 

He said students and staff should continue to wear facial coverings, observe social distancing and wash their hands even as restrictions are lifted in phase three. 

The university continues to update its coronavirus dashboard with new case numbers on a weekly basis. 

Anyone with symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID-19, can make an appointment to get tested Monday through Saturday in Garage A on campus.

