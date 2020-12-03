 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More than 10,800 New Coronavirus Cases

by (WMFE)

Photo: Jakayla Toney

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida adds more than 10,800 new coronavirus cases

Danielle Prieur, WMFE 

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,870 new coronavirus cases and 98 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in residents in the state to 1,012,456 and the death toll to 18,874 residents since the start of the pandemic.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases. The county added 573 new cases today for a total of 59,791 resident cases since mid-March.

The percent positivity rate has risen to 8.19 percent.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

 

AdventHealth Doctors Encourage Central Floridians To Get Vaccinated When They Can

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

AdventHealth Dr. Victor Herrera says when the formal approval comes there will be more data about side effects. But based on preliminary studies, he says side effects of the vaccine have been mild. Read more here.

Marion County’s Annual Food Drive Comes to Ocala Downtown Square on Friday

Joe Byrnes, WMFE 

Since 2011, Marion County has organized a huge food drive during the holiday season. Read more here.

Obama, Bush, Clinton Say They’re Willing To Get Coronavirus Vaccine On Camera

Jaclyn Diaz, NPR

Who better to promote a product than a former president? How about three? Read more here.

The Salvation Army Orlando Says Red Kettle Donations Are Down This Holiday Season

Danielle Prieur, WMFE 

Bells are ringing outside grocery stores, but fewer Central Floridians are dropping spare change in The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles this year. A pandemic and recession are to blame. Read more here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP