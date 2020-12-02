 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
The Salvation Army Orlando Says Red Kettle Donations Are Down This Holiday Season

by (WMFE)

Photo: Ben White

Bells are ringing outside grocery stores, but fewer Central Floridians are dropping spare change in The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles this year. A pandemic and recession are to blame. 

The Salvation Army Orlando says donations in Red Kettles are down by 83 percent this year. 

Last year during the holiday opening weekend, bell ringers collected 16,963 dollars. This year they raised only 2,986 dollars. 

In a statement, Captain Ken Chapman said the need for the nonprofit’s services has increased by 155 percent since mid-March.

“Now, more than ever, we are asking our community to step up and dig deeper,” Chapman wrote.

The nonprofit has provided some 187,890 meals, drinks, and snacks since the pandemic to laid off and furloughed workers in Orlando. 

Officials are preparing for an even greater need once a nationwide eviction moratorium comes to an end. 

Donations to Red Kettles help support emergency shelter, food, rental and financial assistance programs year-round.


