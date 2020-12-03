 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Marion County’s annual food drive comes to Ocala Downtown Square on Friday

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Since 2011, Marion County has organized a huge food drive during the holiday season.

Last year, Bring the Harvest Home collected 17,500 pounds of food for local families. And this year, with higher unemployment due to the pandemic, the food pantries must meet an even greater need.

The drive has already been collecting non-perishable food items, baby supplies and toiletries at government sites, fire stations and sheriff’s offices around the county.

On Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., county and city volunteers — along with firefighters and law enforcement officers  — will staff a collection site on the Ocala Downtown Square.

They are taking COVID-19 precautions and setting up a drive-thru for contact-free donations. 

All the food, supplies and cash go to Interfaith Emergency Services, Brother’s Keeper and the Salvation Army.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP