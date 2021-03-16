Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia Has Died Years After Being Shot Responding To Domestic Violence Call

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia has died more than two years after sustaining injuries in the line of duty. Officer Kevin Valencia was shot responding to a domestic violence call back in June of 2018.

This evening, Officer Kevin Valencia was escorted by our officers, as well as those from other agencies. Brother, we’ll take it from here… pic.twitter.com/UcywwuLdug — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 16, 2021

The suspect barricaded himself in an apartment complex. When Valencia tried to breach the door, the suspect fired a shot hitting Valencia in the head.

Valencia was in a coma after the shooting. A month after the incident, he was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Georgia, then back to Orlando.

Four children were killed in the 2018 stand-off, between the ages of one and 12. The gunman eventually turned the gun on himself.

Valencia retired from OPD in October 2020. He was awarded the department’s purple heart.

In a statement, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says Valencia was a member of OPD’s force for more than three years and said his wife Megan and his sons will always be family to the OPD.