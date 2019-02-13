 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Officer in Coma After Shooting, Returns to Florida for Care

by Associated Press (WMFE)
Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal says Valencia's condition remains unchanged. Photo: Orlando Police Department Twitter

Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal says Valencia's condition remains unchanged. Photo: Orlando Police Department Twitter

A Florida police officer who remains in a coma after responding to a domestic violence call eight months ago is returning to Orlando following a stay at a specialized care facility in Atlanta.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Kevin Valencia will be flown back to Orlando on Wednesday.

Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal says Valencia’s condition remains unchanged. He says the department remains committed to helping Valencia’s wife and family “during this incredibly difficult time.”

Valencia was shot in the face on June 10 by Gary Lindsey Jr. Police say Lindsey fatally shot his four children — ages 12, 10, 6 and 1 — following an argument with his wife. Lindsey then killed himself.

Valencia will be taken to a care facility in the Orlando area.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP