Education

AP Psychology 'effectively' banned in Florida

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
Pixabay
The College Board says The Florida Department of Education has, “effectively” banned an AP Psychology class in the state.

The only way districts in Florida will be allowed to teach the course is if they omit any chapters on gender identity and sexuality.

The College Board that approves AP courses in the U.S. says it will not change the content of the course to suit the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, or the Florida Department of Education’s specifications.

LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida, put out a statement on the decision saying, “The DeSantis regime is at war with students and parents, censoring more AP curriculum and denying students the opportunity to earn college credit.”

AP African American History is already banned in the state.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
