Winter isn't coming: Game of Thrones con, three others pull out of Orlando

A handful of conventions that were scheduled to take place in Orlando have either been canceled or moved to other states.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports that’s due to Florida’s political climate.

A Game of Thrones conference, along with at least three other conferences will no longer be held at Orlando area hotels in the coming months.

Con of Thrones and The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses conferences have been canceled outright.

The American Educational Research Association conference has moved to Denver, and the National Society of Black Engineers conference will take place in Atlanta.

Anita B.org, a group for women and nonbinary people in the sciences, says it won’t continue to hold its yearly awards celebration in Orlando after this year.

The one thing all the groups have in common? They’ve cited new laws like the Parental Rights in Education and Stop Woke Act for pulling out of the state.

Despite these scheduling changes, which could cost the area millions in lost revenue, Visit Orlando says more than 300,000 people will still visit in June.

Hotel bookings for June through August are up by 15 percent this year compared to the same time last year.