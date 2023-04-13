© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media for Central Florida
LGBTQ, immigration groups issue Florida travel advisory

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
parks-2090658_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
An LGBTQ advocacy group has issued a travel advisory warning people from coming to the state for business, pleasure or relocation.

Equality Florida issued the travel advisory after the passage of what it considers anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans laws, permitless carry, and a possible six-week ban on abortion.

The advocacy group is warning individuals, families and entrepreneurs that Florida may not, quote, “be a safe place to visit or take up residence.”

The group says it will continue to provide information to people who decide to stay in the state, including a list of businesses with nondiscriminatory policies and procedures.

The advisory comes the same day the Florida Immigrant Coalition issued a travel advisory warning people against coming to Florida.

In March, the NAACP issued its travel advisory warning Black people against coming to the state.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
