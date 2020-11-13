© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More than 6,930 New COVID-19 Cases, 73 Deaths in Residents

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 13, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST
Photo: Marcin Jozwiak

Florida Reports More Than 6,930 New COVID-19 Cases, 73 Deaths in Residents

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,933 new coronavirus cases and 73 new coronavirus-related deaths in residents on Friday.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in residents to 858,585 and the death toll to 17,445 people since the start of the pandemic.

More than 51,540 people have been hospitalized with the virus in the state.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases, adding 311 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 50,446 residents who have gotten sick since mid-March.

Overall, the state has a positivity rate of 7.95 percent.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

 

Disney Bumps Capacity at Orlando Theme Parks, As Coronavirus Cases Continue to Surge in Florida

Danielle Prieur, WMFE 

Disney theme parks in Orlando are now operating at a 35 percent capacity, up from the 25 percent capacity they reopened at in July. Read more here.

AAA Expects Lowest Thanksgiving Travel Numbers In Three Years

Talia Blake, WMFE

Fewer Floridians are planning holiday travel this year. According to AAA, the COVID-19 pandemic will impact travel across the U.S. this Thanksgiving holiday. Read more here.

Will There Be An Ocala Christmas Parade During Pandemic? City Council Decides on Tuesday.

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

The Ocala City Council will vote next Tuesday on whether to allow the Ocala Christmas Parade during the pandemic. Read more here.

Intersection: The Importance Of Latino Voters In Florida

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Latino voters in Florida turned out this election, but they may not have voted the way some pollsters and pundits were expecting. COVID-19 was an important issue for many. Read more here.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
