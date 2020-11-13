AAA Expects Lowest Thanksgiving Travel Numbers In Three Years

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Fewer Floridians are planning holiday travel this year. According to AAA, the COVID-19 pandemic will impact travel across the U.S. this Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA expects 2.8 million travelers in Florida this Thanksgiving holiday, which is the lowest Thanksgiving travel has been since 2017. The auto club group said that’s due to health concerns and unemployment.

Across the U.S, Triple A anticipates 50 million Americans will travel for the turkey day feast, with Wednesday being the busiest day on the roads.However, they say those numbers could be even lower as people monitor the ongoing pandemic.

Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said the majority of travelers will go by car which is projected to account for 95% of all Thanksgiving travel.

AAA is reminding drivers to plan their route before they hit the road to minimize the number of stops along the way. Also, they say pack extra face masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes before you go.