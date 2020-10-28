 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 4,000 New Cases

by (WMFE)

Photo: CDC @cdc

Florida adds 4,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

For the second day in a row, new coronavirus cases topped 4,000. The state added 4,076 new cases and 66 new deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday.

Image: Florida Department of Health

The total number of coronavirus infections has climbed to 790,426, and 16,775 people have died from COVID-19.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,336 people hospitalized in  with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Nationally there have been more than 8.7 million coronavirus cases and more than 225,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

 

 

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Floridians Weigh The Pandemic And The Election As They Consider Holiday Travel Plans

Talia Blake, WMFE

The upcoming presidential election and the ongoing pandemic is influencing how comfortable Floridians feel about traveling. Read more here.

Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals

The Associated Press

Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the $1 million shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night. Read more here.

LA Dodgers Win World Series In Game 6, Defeating Tampa Bay 3-1

Russell Lewis, NPR

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series in Game 6 Tuesday night, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1. Read more here.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass Summer Peak And Are Climbing Higher Fast

Will Stone, NPR

Coronavirus cases are rising precipitously in the U.S., and have now surpassed the high levels logged in the summer when daily new cases hovered above 65,000 on average for nearly two weeks. Read more here

 


