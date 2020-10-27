 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Mufid Majnun

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves meant for first responders at Florida hospitals.

Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the $1 million shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night.

On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment badly needed in the state.

It took only a few minutes. Medgluv’s vice president of sales and marketing, Rick Grimes, said hospitals have been calling daily for a week, asking when the gloves would arrive. He called the theft “heartbreaking.”


