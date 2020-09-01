Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: DeSantis Cuts Ties With Quest Diagnostics

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Gov. DeSantis Says State Cutting Ties With Quest Diagnostics Over Data Dump

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

In a statement on the Department of Health website, the DOH and the Division Emergency Management announced they are severing ties with Quest Diagnostics “after Quest’s failure to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner.”

“Quest’s failure to report nearly 75,000 results dating back to April means most of the data in today’s upload – while it will have historical significance – will have little impact on the status of the pandemic today.”

The DOH dashboard showed 7,643 new cases in Florida residents for August 31st, compared to 1,868 new cases the day before.

11,521 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

DeSantis said the data dump was “irresponsible,” and that he was directing all executive agencies to sever their COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest.

Quest Diagnostics released a statement apologizing for the delay in reporting the test results.

“We apologize for this matter and regret the challenge it poses for public health authorities in Florida. The issue has since been resolved. Importantly, the issue did not affect or delay reporting of test results to providers and patients.”

The company says remains open to working with the DOH on coronavirus testing.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

White House Coronavirus Adviser Denies Advocating Herd Immunity

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

A new doctor on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force says he did not advocate for a herd immunity policy. Speaking in The Villages Monday, Dr. Scott Atlas was asked about a Washington Post article which reported that he was pushing for the U.S. to adopt the Swedish model response to COVID-19. Read more here.

DeSantis, Rivkees Tell Sick Teachers and Students to Stay Home

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Health experts warned families on Monday to follow health precautions with all of Florida’s 75 school districts now offering some form of in-person instruction. Read more here.

Orlando Rolling Out Rental Assistance Program; County Aims For Rapid Tests In Schools This Week

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando is rolling out a new rental assistance program for residents affected by the recession. Read more here.

Federal Lost Wages Benefit Program Will Boost Florida’s Economy- But Not For Long

Talia Blake, WMFE

More than 30 states have applied for the federal lost wages assistance program- and last week Florida joined that list. Read more here.

How Many Coronavirus Cases Are Happening In Schools? This Tracker Keeps Count

Steve Inskeep, NPR

Looking for a snapshot of coronavirus outbreaks in U.S. schools? The National Education Association has just launched a tracker of cases in public K-12 schools. Read more here.