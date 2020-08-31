 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


White House Coronavirus Adviser Denies Advocating Herd Immunity

by (WMFE)

White House coronavirus task force advisor, Dr. Scott Atlas speaks to the media at a briefing at UF Health in the Villages, Monday August 31st, 2020. Screenshot: The Florida Channel.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

A new doctor on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force says he did not advocate for a herd immunity policy.

Speaking in The Villages Monday, Dr. Scott Atlas was asked about a Washington Post article. The Post reports that Atlas was pushing for the U.S. to adopt the Swedish model response to COVID-19.

“There’s news, there’s opinion, and then there’s overt lie,” said Atlas. 

“That was never a strategy advocated by me in the administration. The president does not have a strategy like that. I have never advocated that strategy.”

Atlas also defended the CDC’s recent changes to testing guidelines, which have been widely criticized and go against World Health Organization guidelines. 

He said that if schools are being closed because people without symptoms are testing positive, that’s “sort of not the purpose of testing.”  

“The purpose of testing, like everything else we’re doing here, is to stop people from dying, stop people from getting a serious illness from this disease, and allowing other people who are very low risk to function,” said Atlas.

The CDC recommendation to only test people with symptoms goes against the World Health Organization’s guidelines and triggered a backlash from the medical community.

Atlas is a fellow at Stanford University’s conservative Hoover Institution and frequent guest on Fox News channel.

He is the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, but doesn’t have a background in public health. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP