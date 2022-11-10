 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


When in doubt, throw it out. Here are some food safety reminders post-Nicole

Health officials are reminding Central Floridians to practice good food safety as Tropical Storm Nicole could knock out power for residents.

Hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Florida are already without power, and many more could experience flooding before the end of the day. 

That’s why health officials are reminding residents to practice good food safety in order to avoid foodborne illnesses. 

If there’s any doubt of whether a food item has been kept properly refrigerated at 41 degrees or less, or if it has been contaminated by floodwater, throw it out. 

Anyone who is preparing food should wash their hands, utensils and any surfaces they’re using to prepare it with soap and water. 

Raw meat should always be kept separate from cooked meat. And all foods should be thoroughly cooked all the way through. 

Follow WMFE’s coverage of Nicole, here. 


