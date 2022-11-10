Live coverage: Central Florida updates on Tropical Storm Nicole

This article will be updated throughout the day. The latest post was at 7:10 a.m. with new information on Seminole County.

Nicole made landfall as a hurricane near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again.

Here are updates from around Central Florida.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 7 a.m., Tropical Storm Nicole has caused more than 168,000 electric customers to lose power in Central Florida.

Here are the totals so far, based on PowerOutage.us and Duke Energy.

Brevard County: 71,573

Lake County: 2,373

Marion County: 1,341

Orange County: 52,307

Osceola County: 3,567

Seminole County: 10,564

Volusia County: 26,887

LYNX

Lynx buses will be off the roads this morning until further notice due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

All bus operators and employees are currently on standby for when the storm leaves the area and operations can resume normally.

Lynx is still providing some limited services to people with special needs as requested by local authorities.

CLOSURES

Public schools throughout Central Florida are closed Thursday because of the storm.

UCF, Valencia, FAMU, St. Leo and College of Central Florida are closed Thursday.

Major theme parks like Disney and Universal won’t welcome guests until later in the day.

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport, Daytona Beach International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Orlando-Sanford International Airport halted commercial operations on Wednesday ahead of the storm.

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard County residents can call the Community Information Hotline at 211 for information regarding the storm.

The county has four emergency shelters:

– Max K. Rodes Community Center, 3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne

– South Mainland Community Center, 3700 Allen Ave., Micco

– Viera Regional Community Center, 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way

– Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N Cocoa Blvd, Cocoa

County officials say the shelters are for the general population, including families with pets, and people with special needs who have pre-registered or been screened by the Florida Department of Health-Brevard. People with special needs can call 211 to request transportation to a shelter.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County’s Citizens Information Line transitioned to 24/7 assistance on Wednesday. Residents needing information should call 352-253-9999.

Lake County public schools will be closed Thursday, because of Tropical Storm Nicole, and Friday for Veterans Day.

Two residential shelters opened on Wednesday. The shelters can accommodate residents with disabilities, pets and the general population.

They are located at:

– Umatilla Elementary

– Lost Lake Elementary

MARION COUNTY

The Marion County Emergency Management Citizen’s Information Line is 352-369-7500.

The county has a special needs shelter in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Multipurpose Room, 3300 NW 10th St. in Ocala.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orange County Government Emergency Operations Center has two emergency shelters:

– South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando

– West Orange Recreation Center, 309 SW Crown Point Road, Winter Garden

The shelters are pet friendly.

Orange County residents requiring a special needs/medical shelter are urged to call 3-1-1.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Some vehicle crashes are already being reported in Seminole County.

The main message from emergency officials is to stay off the roads. Visibility is low and debris including tree branches have been blown onto roads.

“The conditions are just going to get a little worse,” Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said shortly before 7 a.m. “There are power outages so if you have to go to work. Please drive very slowly, very carefully. Traffic signals that are out are a four-way stop.”

Harris said there have already been thousands of power outages reported in the area and downed power lines and flooding should be expected.

Seminole County has a Citizens Information Line at (407) 665-0000. The county also urges residents to sign up for emergency alerts at AlertSeminole.org.

Seminole County has opened two pet-friendly emergency shelters:

General population

– Lawton Chiles Middle School, 1240 Sanctuary Dr, Oviedo

Special needs

– Bentley Elementary School, 2190 S Oregon Ave, Sanford

County officials say the shelters should be used as a last resort and cots are not provided at general population shelters.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

The Volusia County Citizens Information Center is open 24/7 until further notice. Residents may call 866-345-0345 for information on shelters, road and bridge closures, and additional storm-related resources.

The Volusia County Council has issued an emergency countywide curfew in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. The curfew exemptions include: law enforcement, workers traveling from their jobs, and all emergency workers.