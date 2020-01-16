Vice President Pence To Visit Kissimmee At “Latino’s For Trump Event”

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the I-4 corridor Thursday, campaigning for President Trump’s second term.

After a campaign stop in Tampa, Pence will speak at an event called “Latinos for Trump” at a church in Kissimmee. Trump has touted the strong economy and low Hispanic unemployment to appeal to Latino voters.

Both parties are looking to court the critical Latino vote in Florida. According to U.S. Census data, 55 percent of Osceola county’s population is Hispanic or Latino.

Ahead of the visit, the Florida Democratic Party launched a campaign called “Latinos Against Trump.” Executive Director Juan Peñalosa says the message is highlighting the Trump administration’s shortcomings with Latino voters — like its response to Hurricane Maria and its stance on immigration.

“I think that the President has been promising Hispanic and Latino communities a great deal, but his actions speak much louder than his words,” Peñalosa.

The Florida Democratic Party raised a billboard in Kissimmee ahead of the Vice President’s trip with an image of the President throwing paper towels at an aid distribution center after Hurricane Maria. The billboard reads “Never Forget.”

The Trump administration released a hold Wednesday of nearly $8 billion in aid money for Puerto Rico. It’s still unclear exactly when the money will reach the island.

Trump officially announced his re-election campaign last summer in Orlando, signaling the importance of Florida’s 29 electoral votes for the 2020 election.