The Wrap: Pine Hills residents fight to take their community’s name back.

In spite of crime reputation, Pine Hills residents work to take community's name back

The Crime Hills nickname is often thrown out as routine rhetoric when crime happens in West Orlando. It did so last year when a shooter took the lives of 9-year-old T’yonna Major, 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, and 24-year-old Dylan Lyons thrusting the community once again into the limelight.

But as WMFE's Joe Mario Pederson finds, for years, Pine Hills residents have not only been working to improve the community but its reputation of being crime-ridden. A reputation that many say is undeserved.



Measles vaccine rates decline, driving outbreak, expert says

Local doctors are urging parents to get their children measles vaccinations. So far, Florida has reported 10 cases, with the closest reported in Polk County. Measles is a highly contagious disease that involves fever and swelling.

WMFE's Joe Mario Pederson finds measles vaccine rates in Central Florida have been declining in Central Florida due to misinformation and fear, leading experts to worry about more cases in the region.

Crew of four set to launch to space station from Kennedy Space Center

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barrat and Jeanette Epps and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin are making final preparations ahead of a launch to the International Space Station Saturday evening.

As WMFE's Marian Summerall reports, the mission is set to launch as early as Saturday night from Kennedy Space Center. The crew will make the trip to the station in SpaceX's Dragon capsule, launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

