© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crew of four set to launch to space station from Kennedy Space Center

WMFE | By Marian Summerall
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:58 PM EST
Members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 from right to left, NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps, mission specialist; Matthew Dominick, commander; Michael Barratt, pilot; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist; participate in the Crew Equipment Interface Test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.
SpaceX
/
NASA
Members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 from right to left, NASA astronauts Jeanette Epps, mission specialist; Matthew Dominick, commander; Michael Barratt, pilot; and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist; participate in the Crew Equipment Interface Test at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barrat and Jeanette Epps and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin are making final preparations ahead of a launch to the International Space Station early Friday.

The four will blast off from Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule named Endeavor. It will take 31 hours for the spacecraft to catch up to the Space Station.

Once docked at the space station, the crew will spend about six months living and working on the ISS performing science experiments and maintenance on the orbiting lab.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said among the experiments, this crew will investigate stem cell and cancer research.

“There are some 200 science experiments. And a lot of the stuff dreamed of in the old days is just coming to fruition,” Nelson said.

This mission will mark the ninth human spaceflight mission in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

NASA’s Steve Stich said the crew is ready to launch, and NASA is watching the weather with a sharp eye to see if there will be any delays.

“The launch weather looks really favorable for Friday mornings early launch, I would say the abort weather is what we're watching very carefully, we have to have weather along the East Coast ground track to be acceptable for launch,” Stich said. “And so, the weather right now it's not looking as favorable as we'd like.”

After the mission, the crew will board Endeavor again to return to Earth, and splash down off the Florida coast.
Tags
Space Central Florida News
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at WMFE 90.7 working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Related Content
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details