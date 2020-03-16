MAP: Track Florida Cases Of COVID-19 In Real Time

Researchers are releasing a map that shows COVID-19 cases by county across Florida.

John Hopkins University previously created a live map to track Coronavirus cases worldwide. Researchers have made the underlying data available as well.

“The dashboard, first shared publicly on January 22, illustrates the location and number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries for all affected countries,” researchers wrote. “It was developed to provide researchers, public health authorities and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds.

See the map below. You can also check the Florida Department of Health’s page for the latest statewide count.