MAP: Track Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Live

John Hopkins University has created a live map to track Coronavirus cases worldwide.

Researchers have made the underlying data available as well.

“The dashboard, first shared publicly on January 22, illustrates the location and number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries for all affected countries,” researchers wrote. “It was developed to provide researchers, public health authorities and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds.

See the map below, and check here for a mobile version. You can also check the Florida Department of Health’s page for the latest statewide count.

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, a statewide collaborative reporting on health care.



Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by AdventHealth.