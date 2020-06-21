OCCC Site Hits Capacity For Antibody Tests; Florida Posts Another Daily Case Record; Young Adults Fuel Coronavirus Spike; Your Coronavirus Update For 06/21/20

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



12:30 p.m. update

OCCC Testing Site Hits Capacity For Antibody Tests

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Orange County Convention Center has reached capacity for coronavirus antibody tests. A spokesperson for the site said testing for the active virus was still available until 5 p.m.

People who want to get a test at the site are advised to have a full tank of gas and make sure the AC in their car is working.

The wait time to get tested as of 11:30 a.m. was three hours.

Testing is available at the OCCC drive up site free of charge to all Orange County residents.

Florida is nearing 100,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. 3,161 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida. Orange county has recorded 4,914 cases and 48 deaths.

