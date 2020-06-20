 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
DeSantis Says ‘Radical’ Rise in Coronavirus Among Young Adults Fuels FL Spike

by Kerry Sheridan (WUSF)

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a press conference on the coronavirus pandemic, June 20th 2020. Image: The Florida Channel

The latest surge in coronavirus cases in Florida is largely among young adults, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday.

“Not huge clinical consequences but in terms of spread and in terms of the some of the vulnerable populations eventually seeping in there, certainly a cause for concern. But our cases are shifting in a radical direction younger.”

The median ages for most new cases in Florida is in the 20s and 30s.

The governor also backed off his earlier stance that more testing was the reason for the rise in statewide cases.

“We are seeing more cases in that age group, and it is not purely just a function of the fact that they are testing more, part of it is that, but you are seeing a higher positivity rate.”

The rate of positive tests has doubled from six percent last week to more than 12 percent now.

DeSantis says it’s a signal of rising community spread. He has asked the state surgeon general to issue an updated public health advisory, reminding people it’s important to maintain social distance.

“We really want to send a message of doubling down on what we have been preaching really since the start, but certainly since the start of phase one, in terms of the social distancing.”

A 17 year old boy in Pasco County died, state health officials said Saturday. He is the youngest person in the state to die of COVID-19.

 


