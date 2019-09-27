 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Central Florida Ruled Out As Potential Site For Migrant Child Detention Center

by (WMFE)

The Travelodge at this address has been talked about as a possible shelter for unaccompanied alien children. Photo by Amy Green

The Trump administration no longer is considering Central Florida as a possible site for a detention center to house 500 migrant children.

The detention center was to be part of the Trump administration’s plans to expand its network of detention centers for migrant children in response to fast-growing numbers in federal care.

Last year some 49,000 migrant children were in federal care at some point, up from fewer than 8,000 less than a decade ago.

The Trump administration says it also has ruled out Atlanta, Los Angeles and Northern Virginia as possible sites for child detention centers but still is considering Arizona and Texas.

In Central Florida, the administration had been searching for properties large enough to include children’s bedrooms and classrooms and also outdoor recreational areas.

The proposal had drawn sharp opposition from the region’s Democratic leaders.

 

 


