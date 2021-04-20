© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Your Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,645 New Cases, 62 Additional Deaths

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT
Florida reported 5,645 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 2,178,783. 

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, Florida is averaging 6,756 new cases per day this week.

That’s a 17 percent increase from last week’s daily average and a 25 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The state also added 62 new coronavirus-related deaths. More than 34,500 people have died from COVID in the state and some 88,521 people have been hospitalized. 

So far, 8,143,599 Floridians have been vaccinated against the virus.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Remains Open Through Inclement Weather

Stormy weather today didn’t shut down the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site. Read more here.
Orange County Update: Demings Pauses Planned Loosening Of Coronavirus Restrictions

The Orange County mayor has paused his planned loosening of coronavirus safety precautions. Read more here.
Fishkind Conversations: The Impact Of Vaccine Passports On The Economy

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning local governments from issuing so-called vaccine passports. Read more here.

