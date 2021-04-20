 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orange County update: Demings pauses planned loosening of coronavirus restrictions

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Mayor Jerry Demings encourages residents to post their coronavirus vaccine experiences, tagging Orange County and using the hashtag #IGotMyShot. Image: Orange County via YouTube

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Orange County mayor has paused his planned loosening of coronavirus safety precautions.

Mayor Jerry Demings says the decision is based on a combination of three concerning trends.

He says Orange County continues to see an increase in its coronavirus test positivity. The 14-day average is 7.6 percent, the highest in more than two months.

Then there’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause and a slowdown in demand for vaccinations.

Finally, Demings says hospitalizations are edging upward.

He says the county will be guided by data and science.

“Sometime probably summertime, mid- to late summer, we should see where we are really able to relax the facial coverings,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

A reduction in social distancing requirements will come first.

“We may be able to do that in a phase of the continuation of the reopening of businesses here within Orange County,” Demings said.

Appointments slow to fill up at Orange County Convention Center

Demand for the coronavirus vaccine in Orange County appears to have slowed.

The Convention Center had 17,000 Pfizer shots available this week.

As of Monday evening, Demings says 11,000 spots were unfilled.

There are 120 vaccine locations, including the FEMA site, where walk-ins are welcome, the Convention Center, the Silver Star Park Gym. There are mobile units and home visits.

So by doing all of this,” he said, “we hope to take away any of the things that may inhibit individuals from getting vaccinated. And we are seeing more people who are helping to become advocates by sharing their own personal experiences.”

In fact, Demings is asking residents to post their vaccination stories, tagging Orange County and using the  #IGotMyShot hashtag.

About 30 percent of county residents have gotten at least one dose. He says the goal is 79 percent fully vaccinated.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP