Your Monday Coronavirus Update: Weekend Covid Numbers Push Total Cases Over 840,000

Florida's weekend case tally pushes cumulative cases to more than 840,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida reported 3,924 new coronavirus cases Monday, pushing the cumulative total to 847,821 cases. On Sunday the state added 6,641 new coronavirus cases- the highest single day total in the last two weeks.

The state reported 58 new deaths Monday. COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 17,391 people statewide, including 212 non-residents. Percent positivity for new cases Monday was 8.07%. The highest percent positivity for new cases in the last 2 weeks was 8.27%, reported on Friday.

Orange County, which has the most cases of any Central Florida county, has reported 49,029 cases and 592 deaths.

Hospitalizations statewide are ticking up. The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,899 hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. On October 30th the agency reported 2,349 hospitalizations, and for months that number had been in the low 2000s.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz And State House Representative Geraldine Thompson Test Positive for COVID-19

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

Two Central Florida lawmakers announced positive COVID-19 tests this weekend. Republican U.S. House Representative Mike Waltz and Democratic State House Representative Geraldine Thompson both announced positive diagnoses in separate statements. Read more here.

Coronavirus Positivity Rate Rises in Orange County, As Residents Let Health Precautions Slip

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The two-week coronavirus positivity rate for Orange County rose to 6 percent Friday from 5.4 percent on Monday. Orange County Health Department Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu said some of these cases could possibly be linked to Halloween. Read more here.

Unemployment Drops, But Pandemic Surge Clouds Hopes For Recovery

Scott Horsley, NPR

U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs last month, as the economy continued its slow recovery from the coronavirus recession. Job growth slowed for the fourth month in a row. Read more here.